Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records 11 points Sunday
Gostkowski made all three of his field goal attempts in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons, en route to recording 11 points.
Through seven games, Gostkowski is on pace to rack up 153 points this season, a scoring rate that puts him among the top fantasy option at his position.
