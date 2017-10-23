Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records 11 points Sunday

Gostkowski made all three of his field goal attempts in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons, en route to recording 11 points.

Through seven games, Gostkowski is on pace to rack up 153 points this season, a scoring rate that puts him among the top fantasy option at his position.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories