Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records another missed extra point

Gostkowski made his only field-goal attempt (from 23 yards), en route to recording four points in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bills.

Meanwhile, Gostkowski missed one of his two extra-point tries, giving him a total of four misses (on 15 attempts) through the Patriots' first four contests this season. Gostkowski's reliability over the years works in his favor, but his recent PAT issues are something he'll have to overcome soon in order to maintain his job security.