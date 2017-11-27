Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records five points in Week 12

Gostkowski made all five of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Dolphins.

For just the second time this season, Gostkowski did not attempt a field goal, as the Patriots hit paydirt five times and were not stalled to the point that they turned to their kicker, who hit a career-best 62-yarder in Week 11's win over the Raiders in Mexico City. Chances are, Gostkowski will have added point-scoring opportunities on the road against Buffalo in Week 13.