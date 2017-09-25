Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records four points in Week 3
Gostkowski made all four of his extra point attempts in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.
Through three games, Gostkowski has recorded 25 points, while making all five of his field goal attempts and hitting 10 of 11 extra points. He'll have a chance to rebound (for his fantasy owners) in Week 4, when the Patriots host the Panthers. Last season, Gostkowski was held without a field goal attempt twice in 16 games.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Makes all three FG attempts in Week 2•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records nine points in opener•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Makes all three attempts Friday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Will play in Super Bowl•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Finishes season with 127 points•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...