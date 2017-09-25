Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records four points in Week 3

Gostkowski made all four of his extra point attempts in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.

Through three games, Gostkowski has recorded 25 points, while making all five of his field goal attempts and hitting 10 of 11 extra points. He'll have a chance to rebound (for his fantasy owners) in Week 4, when the Patriots host the Panthers. Last season, Gostkowski was held without a field goal attempt twice in 16 games.