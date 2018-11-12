Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records four points Sunday

Gostkowski made one of his two field-goal attempts en route to logging four points in Sunday's 34-1o loss to the Titans.

Gostkowski's made attempt was from 52 yards, but his overall fantasy impact was hindered by the fact that the Patriots offense was held in check by the Titans. Those who normally rely on Gostkowski will need to seek a temporary replacement for him in Week 11, with the Patriots on bye. He'll return to action on Nov. 25, when the team takes on the Jets in a favorable matchup that could revive Gostkowski's productivity in Week 12.