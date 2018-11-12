Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records four points Sunday
Gostkowski made one of his two field-goal attempts en route to logging four points in Sunday's 34-1o loss to the Titans.
Gostkowski's made attempt was from 52 yards, but his overall fantasy impact was hindered by the fact that the Patriots offense was held in check by the Titans. Those who normally rely on Gostkowski will need to seek a temporary replacement for him in Week 11, with the Patriots on bye. He'll return to action on Nov. 25, when the team takes on the Jets in a favorable matchup that could revive Gostkowski's productivity in Week 12.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records seven points Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs 13 points Monday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs eight points in Week 7•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Racks up 19 points in Week 6•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs eight points in Week 5•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs eight points Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...