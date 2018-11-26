Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records nine points
Gostkowski made both of his field-goal attempts en route to logging nine points in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Jets.
With the Patriots' bye week in the books, Gostkowski profiles as a strong fantasy kicking option for the rest of the season while working behind the New England offense.
