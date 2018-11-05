Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records seven points Sunday
Gostkowski converted his only field-goal attempt (from 28 yards) en route to logging seven points in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers.
Gostkowski is on pace to score 149 points this season, a mark that makes him a solid fantasy option while kicking behind the Patriots offense. He'll take aim at the Titans this coming Sunday, before his team heads into a bye in Week 11.
