Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records seven points Sunday

Gostkowski converted his only field-goal attempt (from 28 yards) en route to logging seven points in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers.

Gostkowski is on pace to score 149 points this season, a mark that makes him a solid fantasy option while kicking behind the Patriots offense. He'll take aim at the Titans this coming Sunday, before his team heads into a bye in Week 11.

