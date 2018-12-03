Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records six points Sunday
Gostkowski made one of his two field-goal attempts en route to logging six points in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Vikings.
Gostkowski has only notched double-digit points twice this season, but he remains a solid fantasy kicking option while working behind the New England offense.
