Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Scores nine points in opener
Gostkowski made both of his field goals, en route to logging nine points in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Texans.
Gostkowski, who logged a fantasy-friendly 156 points in 2017, continues to profile as one of the league's more reliable options at his position, given his favorable team context.
