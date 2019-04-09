Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Staying with Patriots

Gostkowski is signing a two-year contract to stay with the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While he reportedly drew some interest from San Francisco, the 35-year-old was always most likely to stay in New England for a 14th season with the Patriots. His leg strength is merely adequate at this stage of his career, but he's still one of the more accurate short-range kickers in the league and is still attached to a Tom Brady offense. Gostkowski is working on a streak of eight consecutive seasons with at least 27 successful field goals and 44 extra points, making him the most reliable option at an unpredictable position.

