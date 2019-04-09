Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Staying with Patriots
Gostkowski is signing a two-year contract to stay with the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
While he reportedly drew some interest from San Francisco, the 35-year-old was always most likely to stay in New England for a 14th season with the Patriots. His leg strength is merely adequate at this stage of his career, but he's still one of the more accurate short-range kickers in the league and is still attached to a Tom Brady offense. Gostkowski is working on a streak of eight consecutive seasons with at least 27 successful field goals and 44 extra points, making him the most reliable option at an unpredictable position.
More News
-
Stephen Gostkowski: Drawing interest from 49ers•
-
Stephen Gostkowski: Progressing on new contract•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Not getting franchise tag•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Makes two field goals in Super Bowl•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Tallies seven points Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs 130 points this season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...