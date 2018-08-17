Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Suffers potential arm injury

Gostkowski (arm) went to the locker room after making a tackle on a first-quarter kickoff Thursday against the Eagles, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

According to Giardi, Gostkowski shook his right arm while he was examined by the training staff. The Patriots can be tight-lipped with the health of their players, but the nature of the injury is sure to leak out at some point.

More News
Our Latest Stories