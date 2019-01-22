Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Tallies seven points Sunday

Gostkowski made his only field-goal attempt (from 47 yards) and was 4-for-4 on extra points in Sunday's AFC Championship.

Gostkowski ranked fifth in scoring amongst kickers in 2018 and was consistent as ever Sunday. Through two playoff games he's hit on all three of his field-goal attempts and all nine of his extra points.

More News
Our Latest Stories