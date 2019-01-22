Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Tallies seven points Sunday
Gostkowski made his only field-goal attempt (from 47 yards) and was 4-for-4 on extra points in Sunday's AFC Championship.
Gostkowski ranked fifth in scoring amongst kickers in 2018 and was consistent as ever Sunday. Through two playoff games he's hit on all three of his field-goal attempts and all nine of his extra points.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs 130 points this season•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs six points Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs four points Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Costly misses Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records six points Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records nine points•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge best picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...