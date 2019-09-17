Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Uncharacteristic misses in Week 2

Gostkowski made one of two field-goal attempts and four of six extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Gostkowski missed just one extra point in 50 attempts last year, and he's never missed more than three in a season. He was able to nail a 28-yard field goal, but he missed a 48-yard attempt. This is a tough start for the normally automatic kicker, and he'll look to get back on track in a home game versus the Jets in Week 3.