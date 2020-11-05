Gilmore (knee) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice session, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year was downgraded to out prior to Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Bills, marking his first regular-season absence since 2017. Gilmore was again producing excellent numbers through his first six appearances pre-injury, holding opponents to a 53.3 percent completion rate when targeting him in coverage this season. His Week 9 status for a matchup against the Jets so far does not look especially promising, though he will be afforded extra time to recuperate with the game not taking place until Monday night.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Will not play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Draws questionable tag•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Won't practice Friday•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Not ruled out for Week 8•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Added to injury report•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Should be available Sunday•