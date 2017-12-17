Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Active for Sunday's game
Gilmore (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Gilmore was battling this injury ahead of Week 14's game against the Dolphins, but he still played 73 defensive snaps and made three solo tackles. The sixth-year pro will likely play a similar snap count Sunday lined up against a strong Steelers' receivers corps.
