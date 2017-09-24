Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Active Sunday
Gilmore (groin) is active for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Texans.
Gilmore was limited in practice throughout the week but he was never considered to be in danger of missing significant time. He'll start at corner opposite Malcolm Butler once again.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Inks five-year deal with Patriots•
-
Bills' Stephon Gilmore: Headed for New England•
-
Bills' Stephon Gilmore: No franchise tag•
-
Bills' Stephon Gilmore: Not up for franchise tag•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...