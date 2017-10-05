Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Active Thursday
Gilmore (ankle) is active for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers.
Gilmore was limited in practice during the short week, but will take the field for Thursday's tilt with the Buccaneers. The cornerback has logged at least 60 defensive snaps in each of the first four games, so his ankle will definitely be something to keep an eye on as the game progresses. With Eric Rowe (groin) out, the Patriots are left with very limited options at cornerback for the contest, should Gilmore's injury become an issue.
