Gilmore (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Gilmore wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, a hint that his knee issue may have been sustained during practice. The extent of his activity during Friday's could be very indicative of his chances of suiting up in Buffalo on Sunday.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Should be available Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: May be cleared to practice soon•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Still not practicing•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Asymptomatic at this time•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Earns raise before Week 1•