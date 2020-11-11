Gilmore (knee) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Gilmore has missed back-to-back games due to a lingering knee issue, but it appears that he's now back full health. Barring any setbacks, the star cornerback can be considered on track for Sunday night's contest against Baltimore.
