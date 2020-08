Gilmore (personal) is away from the team but is expected to return soon, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Gilmore is not dealing with an injury, and the Patriots are expected to get the Defensive Player of the Year back soon. The 29-year-old registered 53 tackles, 20 pass breakups and six interceptions in 2019, and he'll anchor the Pats' defense once again this year as it seeks to repeat as the stingiest unit.