Gilmore (hand) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The 30-year-old was added to the injury report with the hand injury this week and was considered questionable, but it won't prevent him from suiting up Week 12. Gilmore figures to see plenty of DeAndre Hopkins during Sunday's contest.
