Gilmore (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is viewed as a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

If Gilmore fights through the ankle issue and suits up, he'll likely be playing at less-than-optimal health, as he appeared to be moving slowly while getting off the Patriots' team bus Sunday, per Michael Giardi of NFL Network. Gilmore has proven his worth as the Patriots' top cornerback this season, but it hasn't translated to much IDP utility. He's racked up 37 tackles, 15 pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack through 12 contests.