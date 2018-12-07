Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Dealing with ankle issue
Gilmore was added to the Patriots' injury report Friday with an ankle issue and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Miami, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
While a late addition to the injury report is usually concerning, Gilmore still managed a limited practice Friday. Given how the Patriots tend to guard injury information, confirmation on his status may have to wait until the team's inactive list is released at approximately 11:30 a.m. EST on Sunday. With Gilmore well established among the elite at his position, an absence would be a positive development for the Week 14 outlooks of Ryan Tannehill, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills.
