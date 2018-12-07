Gilmore was added to the Patriots' injury report Friday with an ankle issue and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Miami, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

While a late addition to the injury report is usually concerning, Gilmore still managed a limited practice Friday. Given how the Patriots tend to guard injury information, confirmation on his status may have to wait until the team's inactive list is released at approximately 11:30 a.m. EST on Sunday. With Gilmore well established among the elite at his position, an absence would be a positive development for the Week 14 outlooks of Ryan Tannehill, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills.