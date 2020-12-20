The injury Gilmore suffered during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins has been clarified as a leg issue and may not be as severe as initially believed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 30-year-old went down with a non-contact injury that was initially announced as a knee injury by the Patriots, but it appears the issue is elsewhere on the leg. It remains unclear what this means for Gilmore's status for the final two games of the season, but New England is likely to remain cautious considering it's already been eliminated from playoff contention. Additional testing Monday should reveal more on the injury.