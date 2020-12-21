Gilmore suffered a partially torn quadricep in Sunday's 22-12 loss to the Dolphins and will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year finished the 2020 season with 37 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception. The good news is that Gilmore avoided structural knee damage, and he's expected to be able to participate in part of the offseason program. In turn, the 30-year-old cornerback should be ready for the 2021 season -- the final season of the five-year, $65 million contract he signed in March of 2017.