Gilmore (knee) was a non-participant during Thursday's practice, Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald reports.
Gilmore has missed back-to-back contests with the knee injury, and after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, he appeared to take a step back in recovery. The star corner still has a chance to suit up in Sunday's game against Baltimore, but if he's forced out again, expect Jonathan Jones to continue to start at cornerback.
