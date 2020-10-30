Gilmore (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Gilmore exited Thursday's practice early to undergo an MRI on his knee, and he wasn't able to handle any reps Friday, but his injury is reportedly considered minor. It looks as though the veteran cornerback has a real chance to suit up Sunday, but after missing Friday's session entirely his status could come down to a game-time decision.
