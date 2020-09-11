The Patriots will pay Gilmore (hamstring) at least $15.5 million in the 2020 season, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gilmore was set to make $10.5 million this season, but the Patriots gave the reigning Defensive Player of the Year a $5 million raise with the potential of making $17.5 million total if the incentives kick in. The soon-to-be 30-year-old cornerback has one year left on his contract after this season, and the money is well-deserved. Shifting focus to Week 1, despite dealing with a hamstring injury in practice this week, Gilmore was taken off the injury report and will play against the Dolphins on Sunday.