Gilmore (concussion/ankle) said he expects to play Sunday against the Broncos, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

The Patriots have yet to announce that Gilmore has officially been removed from the NFL's concussion protocol, so until that happens, his level of practice participation coming out of the bye week won't mean much. Even so, Gilmore's optimism regarding his health suggests that he expects to be cleared at some point this week, putting him in line to settle back into a starting role Sunday. Gilmore has been sidelined for the Patriots' last three games with the concussion.