Gilmore (concussion, ankle) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Chargers.

Sunday will mark the third consecutive game that Gilmore has missed due to concussion symptoms. His limited participation at practice this past week is an encouraging sign for his ability to play next week. Look for Johnson Bademosi to fill in for Gilmore once again in Week 8.

