Gilmore recorded eight tackles (all solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

The eight tackles are by for Gilmore's most in a game this season, and shouldn't be expected to be a weekly occurrence. The 27-year-old played every defensive snap Sunday, which is a good sign as he came into the game nursing an ankle injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories