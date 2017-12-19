Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Leads Pats in tackles Sunday
Gilmore recorded eight tackles (all solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's win over the Steelers.
The eight tackles are by for Gilmore's most in a game this season, and shouldn't be expected to be a weekly occurrence. The 27-year-old played every defensive snap Sunday, which is a good sign as he came into the game nursing an ankle injury.
