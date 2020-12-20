Gilmore is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a knee injury.
It was a non-contact injury for the 30-year-old, so it's a worrying development for him and the Patriots. Gilmore headed to the locker room and was almost immediately labeled doubtful to return. Jason McCourty and Jonathan Jones could have increased work at cornerback in his absence.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Clear for Week 12•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Questionable against Cardinals•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Returning to lineup Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Questionable, but expects to play•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Limited reps Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Not available for SNF•