Gilmore (groin) is considered likely to play Sunday against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gilmore was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but the Patriots haven't provided any indication that the starting corner is any serious jeopardy of sitting out in Week 3. Through the team's first two games, Gilmore has picked up six tackles and one pass defensed.

