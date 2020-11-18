Gilmore (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gilmore has been sidelined for the last four games, and Wednesday's practice status doesn't necessarily point him in the right direction. In each of the last two practice weeks, Gilmore logged exactly two limited sessions but was ultimately inactive. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has two more days to elevate to full participation. Otherwise, he'll likely carry a questionable designation into Sunday's matchup against the Texans.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Not available for SNF•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Downgraded Thursday•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Logs limited practice•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Officially ruled out for MNF•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Listed as questionable•