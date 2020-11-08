Gilmore (knee) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Jets, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Gilmore was able to log a second straight limited practice session Saturday, indicating that he's on the right track to return to action after just one game on the sidelines. The star cornerback has held receivers to a 74.0 passer rating through six games, but Jonathan Jones and J.C. Jackson will fill the void if Gilmore is held out.
