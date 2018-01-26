Gilmore finished the 2017 regular season with 50 tackles and two interceptions in 13 games.

Expectations were high after the cornerback sign a five-year, $65 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, but Gilmore endured a rough start to his 2017 campaign. His play improved as the season rolled along, however, and the 27-year-old is poised to remain a mainstay in the New England secondary for the foreseeable future.