Gilmore (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Gilmore has missed back-to-back games due to a lingering knee issue, but it appears that he's moving in the right diraction. Barring any setbacks, the star cornerback appears to have a chance to suit up for Sunday night's contest against Baltimore.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Officially ruled out for MNF•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Upgrades to limited participation•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Absent from Thursday's session•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Will not play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Draws questionable tag•