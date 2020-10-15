Gilmore (illness) could resume practicing with the Patriots as soon as Thursday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

New England received good news Wednesday when Cam Newton cleared the COVID-19 protocol and was reinstated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Gilmore looks like he could soon follow suit. The star cornerback has reportedly been asymptomatic since testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 6, so if reinstated Thursday, he likely won't find himself far behind his teammates from a conditioning standpoint. Gilmore probably wouldn't require a full week of practice in order to suit up in Sunday's game against the Broncos.