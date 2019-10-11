Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Nabs INT in win
Gilmore recorded three tackles (two solo), five defended passes and one interception during Thursday's 35-14 win over the Giants.
Gilmore notched more defended passes in Thursday's win than in the previous five contests combined. The veteran cornerback will work to carry his momentum into Week 7's divisional contest against the Jets.
