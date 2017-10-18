Play

Gilmore (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Gilmore has been dealing with headaches since Week 5 and wasn't available for last Sunday's matchup with the Jets. Since he didn't practice Wednesday, the veteran corner evidently still has a few stages of concussion protocol to clear in order to suit up for Sunday's Super Bowl LI rematch against the Falcons.

