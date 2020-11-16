Gilmore (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Gilmore will miss his third straight game due to a lingering knee injury, so New England's defense will once again be forced to function without its top cornerback. On a more positive note for the Patriots, Jonathan Jones (groin) is active and will be available to start in Gilmore's stead.
