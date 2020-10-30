Gilmore is not yet ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills after tweaking his knee during Thursday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gilmore underwent an MRI after leaving Thursday's practice, the results of which reportedly revealed a minor injury. How much the veteran cornerback is able to do in Friday's session should provide a hint as to his chances of suiting up in Buffalo, as will the Patriots' final injury report of the week.