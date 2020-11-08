Gilmore (knee) has been ruled out for the Patriots' Monday night matchup against the Jets.

New England's secondary will undoubtedly be depleted without the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in the starting lineup. Gilmore has so far been targeted in coverage five times per game this season, holding his opponents to a 53.3 percent completion rate with only one total TD. Jonathan Jones will surely receive his seventh start of 2020 as result of this update.