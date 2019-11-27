Gilmore recorded five tackles (four solo), two passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's 13-9 win over the Cowboys.

Gilmore continued to perform like the league's top cornerback again in Week 12 as he made a diving interception and held Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper to zero catches on two targets. Up next is a difficult matchup against DeAndre Hopkins and a potent Texans aerial attack led by quarterback Deshaun Watson.