Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Picks off Prescott in win
Gilmore recorded five tackles (four solo), two passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's 13-9 win over the Cowboys.
Gilmore continued to perform like the league's top cornerback again in Week 12 as he made a diving interception and held Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper to zero catches on two targets. Up next is a difficult matchup against DeAndre Hopkins and a potent Texans aerial attack led by quarterback Deshaun Watson.
