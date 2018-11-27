Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Picks off second pass
Gilmore recorded a tackle and an interception during Sunday's 27-13 over the Jets.
Gilmore earned his second interception of the year in a crucial moment when he picked of Josh McCown on the goal line in the fourth quarter. The pass was intended for Robbie Anderson, but Gilmore was able to win the jump ball and come down with the pick. He and the rest of New England's defense will look to stop the Vikings in Week 13.
