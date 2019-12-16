Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Picks off two passes
Gilmore recorded four pass breakups and two interceptions, including a pick-six, in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Bengals.
Andy Dalton was fearless, throwing in Gilmore's direction multiple times, but he paid for it, as the veteran corner picked him off twice and took one to the house. Gilmore now has a career-high six interceptions, two of which were pick-sixes. He'll look to continue the momentum against the Bills, who selected Gilmore in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
