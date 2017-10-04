Gilmore (ankle) was limited during Wednesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Gilmore has logged over 60 snaps in each of the first four weeks, racking up 14 tackles (12 solo) and an interception. He's a late addition to the injury report, but having just a questionable designation is a good sign it's not too severe. However, with backup Eric Rowe (groin) also out, missing Gilmore would dwindle the Patriots' cornerback depth, leading them to call upon an inexperienced Johnson Bademosi to pick up the slack.