Gilmore (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against Baltimore.
Gilmore sandwiched Thursday's missed practice between limited sessions Wednesday and Friday. The star cornerback is hoping to make his return after missing the previous two games, and New England could be extremely shorthanded in the secondary if Gilmore can't go, as Jonathan Jones (illness) is also questionable.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Downgraded Thursday•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Logs limited practice•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Officially ruled out for MNF•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Upgrades to limited participation•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Absent from Thursday's session•