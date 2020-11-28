Gilmore (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gilmore returned to action last week after a three-game hiatus attributed to a knee injury. It seems unlikely that a hand injury would keep the star cornerback out of Sunday's game. However, we may not know his official status until the inactives list is revealed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. kickoff.

