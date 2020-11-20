Gilmore (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Gilmore was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, but the lack of full activity won't necessarily prevent the star cornerback from playing this weekend. As Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald notes, Gilmore said earlier Friday that he's feeling good and preparing as though he'll suit up Sunday, though he may be put through a pregame workout before the Patriots make a final decision on his status. Gilmore has missed New England's last three games with a knee injury.